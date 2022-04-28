From By Henry Uche, Lagos

As part of its efforts to position its citizens to properly fit into the digital world, the Oyo State Government is Partnering with Media & Digital Skills Centre to train students in three (3) Public Secondary Schools in the state on 9th May on Coding, Robotics, AI, and Drone Technology.

The training programme is coming on the heels of the need to bridge the yawning gap in the education sector and launch the students into real practical skills that will engage them positively and equip them for tomorrow in high tech Digital Skills.

In his presentation during a meeting with the Honourable Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Hon Rahman Abiodun Abdulraheem, the Founder of the Centre, Engr (Dr) Ajibola Abiola, a former Director in the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, lamented over the rate of crimes and delinquent behaviours among the youths today and attributed it to the educational structure that has not adequately engaged the young ones in creative and innovative skills.

“Dearth of requisite skills to match up with the new world of work had led these young ones into different vices, as the devil will naturally find work for idle hands.”

Ajibola posited that until knowledge is supported with real practical applicable solutions, the impact of such education will not be significantly felt let alone solve critical problems in the society.

The founder of the digital skills centre canvassed for dynamism in the development of educational curricula to blend with the changes in the world generally, adding that the advent of Digital Electronics has brought about a lot of changes in the Technological space with Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Drone Technology -featuring more prominently as a catalyst for the new industrial revolution that is already here with us.

He displayed a physical show of what the Centre stands to offer the students to the amazement and applause of the Commissioner, the permanent secretary and the ministry directors.

In response, the commissioner gave thumbs-up to the founder of the Centre for the worthy initiative, stating that Oyo State Government was ready to immediately grant the request of the Centre for 3 secondary schools to pilot the programme.

He was optimistic that the practical skills would be of tremendous benefit to the students adding that the position of the government would be determined by the response and acceptability of the programme in the schools.

“We are delighted about this initiative, we are ready for this partnership, we encourage students to key into this rare opportunity as every effort invested to acquire this special knowledge today pays the highest interest tomorrow,” he affirmed.

The approved schools for the pilot training are Bishop Phillips Academy, Iwo Road; C.A.C Grammar School, Aperin and St Anne’s School, Molete.