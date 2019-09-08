The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State chapter has flayed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for making desperate effort to blackmail and rubbish the laudable achievements of the State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, the party accused the APC of promoting falsehood against the Makinde administration in a bid to undermine the positive turnaround the state had experienced within the short time of its inception.

It read: “We are greatly appalled at the desperation of the APC to publicise all manners of lies and falsehood against our government.

“Rather than wish our state well after the eight years of disastrous rule and bad governance the APC foisted on Oyo State, that party is standing alone as a rotten apple in the basket, seeking to negatively affect others.

“Let us assure the lie merchants in the APC that our party, the PDP, stands firm with Governor Seyi Makinde, and the laudable achievements he has recorded in 100 days.

Commending the Governor for his modest achievements within the 100 days of assumption of office, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, said: “We are impressed at the globally acclaimed good works of our Governor. No one abandons a good product, not even the blind.”

He also dismissed as baseless and unfounded some of the sponsored stories against the Governor. “Let us place on record that purveyors of such stories are either deluded, suffering from acute amnesia, or just trying to make a nuisance of themselves. It is not only unfounded, frivolous and malicious but also a great lie that stands no reason. Governor Makinde is no longer about Oyo State; he is already a nationally acclaimed deliverer of good dividends of democracy and good governance,” he said