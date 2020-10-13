Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The PDP and APC in Oyo State have engaged in verbal war over the role played by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, in the just-concluded governorship election in Ondo State.

Makinde was Chairman of PDP campaign committee for Eyitayo Jegede, while Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also led National Campaign Committee for APC in the gubernatorial poll for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who won the poll.

APC in Oyo State, through its Publicity Secretary, Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, in its congratulatory message to Akeredolu, said: “At this juncture, it is expedient for Governor Seyi Makinde to render public apology to the good people of Oyo State for bringing the name of Oyo State into public opprobrium with his undignified and senseless infraction into INEC assignment, by meddling to the issue of the appointment of Chief Returning Officer for the Ondo State gubernatorial election.

In reaction, the Oyo State chapter of PDP decried the spate of uncharitable and reckless statements emanating from the APC in the state against Governor Makinde describing “the APC as a political party with sheer disrespect for the office they once held for eight wasteful years. All that concerns APC in Oyo state is to be in power and not to protect the sanctity of the office through which such power is derived.”