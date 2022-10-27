From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has begun the process of full integration of defectors from other political parties into the structure of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was made known when PDP formally received the first female speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, who represented Oyo Central in the Senate from 2015 to 2019, as well as other members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into the ruling party at party’s state secretariat, Molete, Ibadan.

The PDP chairman in the state, Dayo Ogungbenro; State Secretary, Wasiu Adeleke; and members of the State Working Committee of the party as well as the chairman of all the 33 local government PDP chairmen, Alhaji Lukman Adesina, formally received Senator Sunmonu and other new members into the PDP.

The publicity secretary of the party, Akeem Olatunji, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, stated that the party would create additional offices across the board from ward to the 33 local governments in the state with a view to accommodating and fully integrating the new members into the party structure.

Sunmonu had led about 14 members out of 21 of the state executive members of ADC alongside thousands of its members into the ruling PDP at the Lekan Salami stadium, Ibadan, recently, where Governor Seyi Makinde, who is the leader of the party, officially received the new entrants.

The top politicians in the company of Sunmonu at the state party Secretariat in Ibadan, included the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun; former deputy governorship candidate, senatorial, House of Representatives candidates, as well as the state House of Assembly candidates on the platform of ADC.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Olatunji quoted Senator Sunmonu as affirming total commitment to the PDP in Oyo State and the re-election bid of Governor Makinde.

The PDP, however, assured that both old and new will enjoy fair and equal treatment in terms of opportunity within the party while urging members to as a matter of obligation to the party, be dedicated and committed to working for the success of PDP and all of its candidates during the 2023 general elections.

“The party has officially received Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and other former ADC members, who are now members of the PDP in Oyo State into the party. The party is very delighted and we can say that with what has happened and God always on our side, 2023 is as good as a walkover for Governor Seyi Makinde.

“The Oyo State PDP will also create additional offices within the party across the board at both ward and local government levels across the state for full integration of our new members into the party’s political structure.

“Senator Sunmonu, who we all know has been one of the powerful influences behind this present government, is an Amazon and the only female politician in Oyo State, who has attained unprecedented political feats as the first female Speaker of the state House of Assembly as well as first Oyo State female Senator of the federal republic.

“These are achievements we believe women in politics will aspire to reach and surpass, which speaks volumes of her political prowess, followership and clout in the state. The PDP is very delighted and proud to have such a huge political force in our party,” the PDP stated.