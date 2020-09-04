Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has commended the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for showing exceptional commitment to good governance since he assumed office on May 29, 2019.

The party, in a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji, and made available to journalists on Friday, also lauded the governor over successful composition and inauguration of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), describing him as the pride of PDP and the state.

According to the statement, the singular move by governor Seyi Makinde to conduct local government election within shortest possible time was a clear manifestation of what in Yoruba parlance is called ‘omoluabi’ and can be translated as integrity ethos.

The statement noted that the singular concept of ‘omoluabi’ guided the political philosophy and ideology of Yoruba founding fathers and political sage such as Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The ruling party stressed that as simple as the decision by the governor to conduct local government elections in less than 15 months of being in office, it took the last administration under the All Progressives Congress (APC) an entire seven years to conduct a ‘kangaroo election.’

The Oyo state chapter of PDP particularly commended governor Seyi Makinde, for showing exceptional commitment to good governance in Oyo state and Nigeria as a whole, adding that with the level of preparation going on towards the conduct of local government election, Governor Makinde is clearly matching his words with equal action.

The party, however, charged its members across the state to take the message of hope and redemption from retrogression and backwardness being championed by the governor to every nooks and crannies of the state. He stated that the party would continue to entrench good governance, fair play, transparency, and accountability, adding that the Seyi Makinde-led government has taken the bar of governance to an enviable status that can never be allowed to be compromised again.