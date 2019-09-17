Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Kunmi Mustapha, has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde on his victory at the election petition tribunal.”

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Akeem Olatunji, who said the judiciary should be commended for upholding the wishes of the people.

“Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, by its landmark ruling, has helped to restore hope to Nigerians that judgement is not for sale,” he said.

Mustapha saluted the judges for putting honesty, justice and fear of God above any other considerations to carry out their professional callings.

Meanwhile, Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) said it received with dismay the judgement.

Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, in a statement said: “The State Working Committee of the party, in its proactive manner, has decided to refer the tribunal ruling to our team of legal experts for necessary recommendation, which the party hopes to follow appropriately.

“Oyo APC will like to thank our members for being law-abiding and wishes to assure them and our sympathisers to await the next line of action, in due course.”

Also, PDP Secretary, Wasiu Adeleke, in a separate statement by the Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, commended members of the bench for being firm in their judgement.