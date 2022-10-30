From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Federal High Court in Ibadan has fixed Nov. 11, 2022 for judgment in a case filed by some aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Oyo State over conduct of party primaries into various positions for the 2023 general elections.

The aggrieved PDP members filed the case before a Federal High Court in Ibadan challenging the conduct of the primary in Oyo State for excluding them from participating in the primary.

The petitioners in the case are Hon. Olapade Abiodun, Barrister Niyi Aborisade, Hon. Taiwo Jimoh , Hon. Sakiru Raheem, Hon. Akande Toyin, Hon. Jelili Azeez and Ayoade Olusegun and others. The Respondents in the matter are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and PDP.

The petitioners through their counsel, Mr Tunde Falola, has urged the court to declare the conduct of the Oyo State PDP primary for the Senate, House of Representatives, state House of Assembly and Governorship null and void for failing to comply with the Electoral Acts (as amended), and INEC/ PDP guidelines.

Falola had informed the court that the Oyo State PDP primary results for various position does not have code and failed to comply with the 21 days notice for INEC as stipulated by law. He said that Section 82(1) stipulates that 21 days notice must be given to INEC before conduct of primary by any party.

He said that the party submitted its notice to conduct primary to various positions on May 21 and went ahead to conduct primary for Senate on May 23, Governorship on May 25 which is not up to 21 days as stipulated by law.

The counsel said that Section 82(1) stipulates that 21 days notice must be given to INEC before conduct of primary by any party.

He said that the party submitted it notice to conduct primary to various positions on May 21 and went ahead to conduct primary for Senate on May 23, Governorship on May 25 which is not up to 21 days.

Falola said that noncompliance with the INEC guidelines rendered the party primary void.

He urged the court to declare the party primary null and void.

The counsel to PDP, Kunle Kalejaiye SAN , told the court that INEC guidelines does not make 21 days compulsory for parties to notify INEC of party primaries and urged the court not to grant the prayer of respondents.

Justice Uche Nma Agomoh after taken the addresses and submissions of both counsel fixed Nov.11 for judgement.