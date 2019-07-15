Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo said, yesterday said it has uncovered a plot by elements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, to launch campaign of calumny against the person and administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The PDP alleged that some actors in the immediate past administration, led by former governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have purportedly been linked to a massive campaign of calumny against Makinde and the state government.

The allegation was contained in a statement issued by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Akeem Olatunji, who added that the alarm became necessary; in view of the enormity of the planned negative campaign.

“The disingenuous campaign is aimed at discrediting the push for probity and accountability in the state, something we know is against the fullness of the aspirations of the people of Oyo state, who, on March 9, overwhelmingly invested their mandate on Makinde as governor.”

Olatunji also indicated that the said APC elements and their paid agents had perfected plans to rubbish the efforts of the Makinde government and especially distract it from uncovering the humongous mismanagement of the state’s resources and the general maladministration under the immediate past administration in the state.

“Details of the plot already uncovered via credible intelligence will include several coordinated articles by paid media agents and faceless writers, some of whom we have started seeing their hands.

“The plot is aimed at downplaying the serial evidence pointing at monumental maladministration in Oyo State in the last eight years as well as hoodwinking the people into believing that Makinde is crying wolf where there is none.”

When contacted, APC Publicity Secretary, Dr. Azeez Olatunde, dismissed PDP’s statement and urged them to deliver democracy dividends rather than engage in speculations.

“Nobody is distracting them. They are the one distracting themselves. The PDP government in the state should rather concentrate on delivering dividends of democracy to the people. It will soon be one year they are in power.

“The record is there for people to see when the former governor, Ajimobi, was in power. We did well for the people. The PDP government should focus on good governance and should not bother themselves with what we are not saying and what we are saying. Four years is around the corner. So, they should not distract themselves. APC has not engaged in campaign of calumny against anyone,” he said.