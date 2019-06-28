Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has been commended by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State branch, for prompt payment of salaries and pension of workers on the payroll of the state civil service.

The commendation was conveyed to the governor through a letter signed by the NUP secretary, Olusegun Abatan, and addressed to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

Abatan, in the letter, noted that pensioners and workers, received their pensions and salaries on the 25th of the month, saying it was the first time such would happen in the state.

According to the pensioners, the development was a fulfillment of Makinde’s election promise to that effect.

The Pensioners also stated that it was commendable that Makinde ordered the payment of May salaries immediately he was sworn in as Governor on May 29.

According to the Pensioners, members of the union were delighted following the fulfillment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s pledge to put smile on faces of the civil servants and pensioners by paying their salaries on 25th of every month.

The statement read in Part: “Oyo State pensioners are highly delighted with the executive governor of the state, Sir ‘Seyi Makinde, on his strides since he assumed the mantle of governance in Oyo State.

“For the first time in the history of Oyo State, pensioners and workers, June 2019 pensions and salaries were paid on June 25, 2019, leading credence to His Excellency’s promise that salaries and pensions would be paid on the 25th of every month.”

Abatan also appreciated the governor for paying the pensions of both retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners in full compared to the previous administration that paid in percentages.

“The most pleasant is that Governor Seyi Makinde has put a stop to payment of retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners in percentage and since he came on board retired primary school teachers have been paid their full pensions.

“Right at his inauguration, the governor pledged his four-year salaries to the payment of retired primary school teachers. Oyo State pensioners couldn’t have got a better compassionate friend than Governor Seyi Makinde.”