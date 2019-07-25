The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 40 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, with human skulls, stolen vehicle recovering 15 arms from them in Ibadan. Commissioner of Police, Mr Sina Olukolu, said police have begun aggressive drive to flush out criminals from the state:

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives arrested five suspected armed robbers with guns and some other dangerous weapons. They invaded the premises of a construction company at Moniya and carted away 12 pieces of new trailer tyres and two drums of engine oil, all valued at about N3 million. The suspects are Ibrahim, Adamu, Abubakar, Mohammed and Habeed.

“Another five suspected armed robbers terrorising members of the public within Ibadan metropolis were arrested. They invaded Ile-Ona, Igbo-Oloyin and Ojoo, carting away some amount of money cell-phones and other valuable items. SARS operatives and members of the local vigilance group combed the forest and arrested the hoodlums identified as Musa, Jubril, Kolawole, Ridlwan, and Moronfade, recovering three cutlasses, one empty cartridge shell, one black axe and a beret.

“SARS operatives arrested a gang of hoodlums which specialised in snatching vehicles. The gang attacked one Ayodele on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway, dispossessed him of his unregistered Toyota Camry car. A member of the gang, Ganiyu, confessed to the crime and series of previous criminal activities they master minded within Ibadan.

“Some members of the dreaded Aiye Confraternity were arrested. They were involved in various acts of violence and nefarious criminal activities in Oyo town. They were arrested when they converged to initiate new members. They included students of the College of Education, Oyo and Faroyeje, ex-student, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti. They were arrested at a hotel with five Aiye beret caps, one Aiye regalia, which they were using for the initiation. Knives and some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them. They confessed to be members of Aiye confraternity.

“Another five suspected cult members were arrested by SARS operatives in Ibadan. They sighted at their hideout in Bodija. They confessed to be members of Eiye Confraternity. They included Ojubisi Seun, Afeez and Taiwo.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Eruwa Divisional Police headquarters arrested one Musa. With his gang they abducted Foluke while coming home from Temidire Market at Subare area of Eruwa. They abandoned her Toyota bus with registration no. KNR670GXA. The kidnapper put a call to the husband and demanded ransom. The unit, vigilance group and hunters from Eruwa rescued the victim unhurt.

“The police team attached to Ikoyi Ile/Ogbomoso Road intercepted Abdullahi and Martin, both of Oja Funi, Ede, Osun State with two human skulls. They are still in police custody unable to give satisfactory account of the two human skulls.”