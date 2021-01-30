From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested six people in connection with the crisis that engulfed Labiran, a community in Ibadan North East Local Government Area.

Police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said the suspects were arrested on Saturday at Labiran and its environs, adding that efforts have been intensified to make more arrests. Normalcy, he said, has been restored to the areas.

Armed hoodlums from Odo-Osun, Ita Baale, Aderogba, Labiran, had on Thursday and Friday slooted shops and set up bon fire in the areas. A house and about two shops were also looted.

Fadeyi states that the swift response of police patrol teams doused tensions and the hoodlums were dislodged. He added that routine patrols were intensified to forestall further attacks and lootings.

‘Sequel to this, at about 2015 hours, the hoodlums from Aderogba area came out again, attempted to vandalize and loot shops at Beyeruka and Ogbori Efon areas. Police patrol teams and that of Amotekun Corps were drafted to the area,’ he stated.

‘During hot chase by the teams, a cut-to-size Dane gun was recovered from one of the hoodlums while bon fires set up were put out. The hoodlums thereafter fled the scene. Constant routine patrols have been intensified in those areas and normalcy restored.

‘The police are on the trail of these hoodlums to get them arrested and carry out prosecution accordingly.’