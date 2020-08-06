Chukwudi Nweje

Policing received a boost in the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, recently when the chief executive officer, Crime Alert Security Network, Mr. Amos Olaniyan, donated six operational vehicles and a new administrative building to the command. The donations were made under the auspices of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

He noted that the security agencies have been doing their best in terms of crime-fighting and provision of security, but have been inhibited by inadequate facilities thus the donations, which he said is to push the officers and men of the command do more: “I can say that many people have been doing their best and I have also ensured I joined them in this because I believe, if we give them support in doing their job, they will be more efficient and they will assist the community.

“We have been helping by repairing their faulty vehicles, giving them palliatives and fuelling their cars through the PCRC. Indeed, I can’t quantify what the help people have done to assist the police in their fight against crime but we have done so much.

“I am committed to this because I think, if we do not assist them today, they may be unable to help when we have security breaches. I believe that, if we assist the police, they will be able to serve the community better.”

Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, described the gesture as a welcome development: “I am highly impressed and I want to urge other philanthropists and those who have the fear of God to follow in the footsteps of Crime Alert by supporting us with logistics to work. We will appreciate if we get additional vehicles to patrol the state, you can see Oyo State is very large.

“We appreciate this building, this will not only serve as a relaxation centre. Officers on transfer who have no place to put their heads and relax while not on duty till they get accommodation. I want to state that we have re-strategised our security measures for Oyo State police command by being more visible through active policing and intelligence-led policing where we try to get information, raid criminal hideout and black spots and police the whole area. I urge the public to always bring issues of threat to security of lives and property to our attention without hesitation.”

Officer in charge of Agodi Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonubi Ayodele, said effective policing would only be attained if the police and the public cooperated. He urged the people to cooperate with the police in volunteering information.

Chairman of the state PCRC, Rev. Peter Omofoye, commended Olaniyan and described him as “a positive influence in the state.”

“I am glad that he has never failed the police or the PCRC. I promise PCRC Oyo State Command will not rest on its oars in support of the police,” he said.