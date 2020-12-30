From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a commercial farmer, Mr Wole Agboola, at Aba-Odo, Ibadan-Oyo Expressway in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi, who made the confirmation on Wednesday, said the victim was kidnapped at about 6:30 pm on Monday, December 28, in Ibadan.

He stated that armed men numbering about six and dressed in military camouflage sneaked into the piggery and fish farm located at Nagbede village via Aba-Odo on foot and abducted Agboola, the owner of the farm into the bush.

‘Immediately the report of the incident got to the notice of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Moniya, search party comprising of plainclothes/tactical police teams, vigilantes, hunters, and Amotekun Corps swung into action and were deployed to far and near bushes to comb the areas for possible arrest of the hoodlums and also getting the abductor released.

‘Consequent upon this, concerted communal effort was intensified to complement the existing deployment already in place,’ Fadeyi stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, according to Fadeyi, has implored members of the public with useful information to give to the police towards assisting in ‘the arrest of the criminal element(s) and others alike in the state, while other means are being designed to stop future occurrence forthwith.’