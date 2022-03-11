From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has launched investigation into the assassination of Alhaja Fatimah Awolesu, the only surviving daughter of the immediate past Iyalode of Ibadanland, Alhaja Aminat Abiodun.

The ex-Iyalode, who died in 2018, at the age of 93, represented the women in the Olubadan-in-Council, from 2007 to 2018. The 13-member council comprises 11 ‘High Chiefs’ of Ibadanland, the Iyalode and the Olubadan as the head. The former Iyalode was preceded by Wuraola Akintola, and was succeeded by the incumbent Iyalode, Chief (Mrs) Theresa Oyekanmi.

The police have deployed crime scene investigators to the residence of the deceased for detailed forensic processes and thorough investigations, with a view to unravelling the mystery behind the assassination.

The deceased, Fatimah, was said to have been shot several times on Wednesday morning, especially on the head, by the assassins who stormed her residence at Bashorun in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

They reportedly left after ensuring that she was dead and did not take away anything from the house.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the assassination, yesterday, said: “The unfortunate demise of Alhaja Fatima Awolesu was reported by a family associate to the police, on Wednesday March 9, 2022.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was attacked at her Bashorun residence by unknown assailants who also inflicted bodily wounds on her.

“Crime scene investigators have been immediately deployed to the crime scene for detailed forensic processes and thorough investigations. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the state morgue.

“Updates regarding the incident and investigations would be made available in due course, please.”