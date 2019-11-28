The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 20 suspect armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering arms in encounters with them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, said: “The command has made a lot of achievements during these “ember” months.

“Operatives of the SARS and Operation Puff Adder clamped down on the hoodlums terrorising the citizens. Fifteen suspects were arrested in different locations in Oyo and Ibadan.

“The Anti-Kidnappers Squad operatives arrested some suspected kidnappers in Igboora and rescued the victims.

“They foiled another attempted kidnapping while suspects escaped. Some suspected armed robbers in the Ibadan metropolis.

“SARS operatives arrested 10 suspected cultists at various hideouts and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

“They arrested another seven suspects on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. Suspects were arrested for murder and rap.

“They have confessed and have been charged to court. We have mapped out strategies to flush out criminals from the state.”