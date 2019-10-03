The Oyo State Police Command has has said it arrested 20 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering arms from them. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sina Olukolu, said: “We have recorded huge success in these ‘ember’ months.

“My officers went after the hoodlums raiding their hideouts. We successfully recovered some arms they abandoned during those encounters. The mobile police team is conducting stop-and-search operation around Odinjo area of Ibadan. An Okada rider was intercepted with two passengers and recovered a nylon bag containing two locally made pistols with knives.

“The anti-robbery team in the state CID searched the residence of some bandits at Oje, Ibadan, recovering one cut to size single barrel gun with three live cartridges. The team in Eleta, Ibadan, also arrested some hoodlums and recovered one locally made pistol with 11 rounds of live cartridge. Those arrested included Ahmed, principal suspect and Kabiru, the criminal receiver while others escaped.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives arrested four suspected armed robbers who specialised in attacking unsuspecting members of the public and dispossessing them of their exotic cars at gun point. They were arrested in their hideout at Eleyele, Ibadan.

“One of the suspects, Adike, was arrested and one Mazda car with Reg No. LND401CK was recovered from him. They snatched the car along Ibadan-Ife Expressway. They confessed to series of other criminal activities within Ibadan metropolis. Other suspects are Chukwudi, Ibrahim and Salisu.

“The operatives recovered two stolen vehicles, Mazda 626 car with Reg No. BDG831FB, Mazda 626 car with Reg No. AE335TDE. They were removed from where they were parked at Yidi Praying Ground, Iwo Road, Ibadan, during the Ileya festival. The suspect is Sarafa.

“The operatives also arrested one Taofeek, a notorious hoodlum whose modus operandi was to parade himself as a commercial motorcyclist. He would attack unsuspecting female pillion passengers who engaged him to convey them to any area within Oyo town and dispossessed them of their valuables items along Oyo/Ogbomoso Road.

“The suspect used knife to attack his victim, Jalabia. He used a pair of Ankara and lace clothes in which he wore to conceal his identity whenever he carried out his criminal activity was recovered. The hoodlum who has been in and out of prison custody confessed to the crime and series of previous criminal activities he had masterminded within Oyo town.

“The SARS operatives arrested Okhorie who specialised in attacking unsuspecting members of the public at desolate spot in Queen Cinema, Ibadan. He attacked one Rofiat and dispossessed her of one cell phone and other valuable items. The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested three suspects who abducted Foluke while returning home from Temidire Market at Sunbare, Eruwa. The AKS in connection with local vigilance hunters from Eruwa rescued the victim unhurt.”