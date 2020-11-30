Oyo State Police Command has arrested 23 suspected armed robbers, arsonists, murderers and kidnappers who allegedly hijacked EndSARS protests, killing six policemen in different police divisions in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said: “The suspected criminals have been charged to court.

They killed six policemen, burnt them, roasted them and sold their parts to herbalists for rituals.

“They vandalised government property, set police stations ablaze and stole six Ak47 rifles, which were, however, recovered. They confessed to be members of a cultist group.

“I want the public to build confidence in police and report any crime in their environment. This is the time to understand community policing, which paves way to work with policemen to flush out hoodlums from the state. We have raided hideouts of the criminals.

“My men and officers are working and they have to be careful at this time. I warned my officers to ensure they guide their stations against these bandits.”

On the defunct SARS, he said: “I have redeployed the officers to various police divisions. We have redeployed all police officers to all the flashpoints in the state. I have sent a strong signal to criminals to relocate to enable the state have peace.”