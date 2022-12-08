Oyo State Police Command said it arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, fake soldiers and murderers. The command also warned political thugs to stop destroying billboards in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Williams, said: “I have told politicians and other stakeholders to allow the state to be peaceful. I warned them to check their overzealous loyalists and supporters.

“Anyone caught disturbing the peace or inciting violence through deeds or otherwise shall be decisively dealt with in accordance with relevant laws of the federation.

“We don’t want any violence or disturbance. All we solicit are peaceful campaigns. All we want is to move Oyo State forward.

“Police operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers who specialised in vandalising and removing transformers and electrical equipment at Aroje, Ogbomoso. They vandalised transformers valued at N15million.

“The Police Monitoring Unit (PMU), intercepted a criminal gang and arrested a suspect, Bukola. He disguised as a military officer by wearing military camouflage. He used that to attack and rob at Ajoda and Egbeda axis of Ibadan. Police recovered from him a single barrel gun.

“Policemen attached to the Area Command, Saki, on surveillance carried out a-stop-and-search along Saki/Irawo and Igbo/Ologun roads. They flagged down a suspect and recovered locally made pistol and two live cartridges in his possession in the car.

“Also operatives arrested four notorious suspects who specialised in hijacking and diverting vehicles loaded with goods around Fiditi on the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway. They intercepted a Mistubishi loaded with engine oil valued at N20 million. The suspects confessed to the PMU.”