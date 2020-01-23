the Oyo State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists recovering arms from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, said: “The command did very well during the Yuletide where we redeployed detectives to all the flash points. There was constant patrol and stop-and-search exercise, which really sent strong signal to the criminals to relocate from the state.

“The Agugu Police Division, Ibadan, arrested two suspected armed robbers identified as Olaniyi and Taiwo. Another five suspects who attacked one Tawakalitu of Adegbayi, Ibadan, in her residence were arrested. They collected her unregistered Nissan Altima car, three different cell phones and other valuable items. The case was reported at Egbeda Police Division when SARS operatives swung into action and arrested them. The stolen car was recovered in their hideout at Lekki/Ajah, Lagos State.

“Police in Ojongbodu arrested four others for armed robbery. They were trailed and arrested in their hideout at Fadeyi area of Oyo town. The suspects included Sayo of Idi-Omo, Ilora and Ramoni. Two pistols, phones, knives and two cardigans were recovered from them. The duo of John and Rilwan, both from Okeho, were arrested at Ogan, Okeho, for unlawfully habouring two girls in their house. It was through intelligence and a search was conducted in their house.

One of the girls was rescued and knives, hammers, axes and cutlasses were recovered. The suspects confessed to be members of Eiye Confraternity.

“Three unidentified armed men snatched a Bajaj motorcycle with unknown registration number belonging to one Waheed of Jagun, new Sagade Ogbere area of Ibadan. The anti-crime patrolmen attached to Ogbere Divisional Police engaged them, one died and two escaped.”