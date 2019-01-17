The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, thugs and murderers and recovered arms and ammunition from their hideouts. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aboidun Odude, told Daily Sun, “the command performed well in 2018. We have mapped out strategies for this year.

“The command is going all out after thugs and criminals involved in the burning of over 20 shops during the recent Idi–Arere mayhem in Ibadan. Eleven suspects were arrested and charged to court. We urge people in Oyo State not to hesitate in feeding the security agencies with adequate information, which will lead to the quick arrest of the hoodlums involved in the mayhem.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested five suspected armed robbers terrorizing motorists and travellers on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway. Dangerous weapons were recovered from them. They are still under investigation. Four suspects were also arrested in Challenge-Felele area. They are notorious criminals and have confessed their evil act of robbing several victims within Ibadan.

“SARS operatives arrested the duo of Adewale and Niyi notorious for armed robbery. The suspects invaded Abanise community in Moniya and robbed residents of their phones, money and other valuables at gunpoint. The Moniya Police Division during stop-and-search operation recovered five phones and money belonging to different victims recovered from the duo.

“Another two suspects, Divine and Temitope who specialise in stealing motorcycles and tricycles after sedating their victims were arrested by policemen from Ogbere Division of the command. Nemesis caught up with the hoodlums when they attempted to snatch another motorcycle from a former victim who immediately identified them and raised alarm.

“SARS in Oyo town arrested five suspected armed robbers after raiding black spot used as an hideout and recovered some arms and ammunition.

The SARS operatives have been raiding criminal hideouts within Oyo town and along the Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“My officers are going after the criminals. Also, we are going to root out the thugs who went about burning shops and looting goods. There is no hiding place for them. We have started raiding their hideouts to maintain peace and order in Ibadan.”