Thirty suspects were recently arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping and murder by the Oyo State Police Command. Stolen vehicles and arms were also recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested 10 suspected armed robbers in Ibadan and recovered arms and ammunition from them: “SARS operatives made other arrests in Ogbomoso, Iseyin and Oyo. Our officers had encounters with some of hoodlums. Some escaped while others were arrested in the bush. They confessed to have terrorised passengers on the Iseyin/Ogbomoso road.

“The Anti-Kidnappers Squad (AKS) operatives arrested four suspects kidnapper who attempted to kidnap in Ibadan. SARS raided some flash points used by criminals as hideouts. The Lagos/Ibadan Expressway is being cleared of bandits and herdsmen.

“The proscribed factional motor unions are advised to maintain peace and sheath their swords. They should abstain from any action that is capable of threatening the peace and security being enjoyed by the peace loving people of Oyo State.

“We are prevailing on the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to complement the efforts of the security agencies in the maintaining law and order in the state. They should not fan the embers of chaos, lawlessness and disorder that has the capacity to take the state back to the destructive days of ‘we tie.’

“The police will strive to continue to provide adequate security. All aggrieved parties have been seriously warned to refrain from acts or actions that may lead to the breakdown of law and order and shedding of innocent or damage to properties.

“All criminally minded individuals or groups who are bent on causing mayhem are hereby warned to stay clear from motor parks or garages as the police will not hesitate to bring down the full weight of the law on such individuals or groups who attempt to test the collective will of the security agencies. Citizens are, however, assured of their safety and are advised to go about their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace devoid of any molestation or threat whatsoever.”