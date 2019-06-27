The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cult members and NURTW members disturbing the peace of state, while arms were recovered from them.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Olukolu Sina, said: “Officers under my watch and supervision have not been resting on their oars. We have continued to map out new strategies and ways to combat and reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum. This is being done through mass deployment of our patrol vehicles including Operation Puff Adder, SARS, Swift Response Squad, Skynet Squad, federal and safer highway patrol teams to strategic points within the state.

“The SARS in Ogbomoso arrested some notorious hoodlums who have been terrorising members of the public around Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, who have been on the wanted in the list of police. One old Araoye involved in series of criminal activities was sighted on a bike with a bag fastened to his back at Aroje, Ogbomoso.

“Araoye confessed to be a member of Eiye secret confraternity and a student of the Accounting Department, LAUTECH. They recovered two locally made pistols four live cartridges, one jack knife and cutlass.

“A fake prophet Oludotun, in Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa Central Local Government was arrested for allegedly killing a housewife for money ritual. The suspect confessed that he met her on Facebook. He then lured her from Ilorin, Kwara State, to Igbo-Ora to find solutions to her socio-economic, challenges especially martial problem.

“She was drugged under the pretext of solving the problem of fatigue occasioned by the stress of her trip to Igbo-Ora from Ilorin. He allegedly injected her with an overdose of sleeping pills and subsequently over powered, strangulated and killed her. Her remains were buried in a shallow grave at Ogbo-Ora of Igbo-Ora

“SARS operatives arrested six notorious suspected armed robbers gang who have been terrorising members of the public and road users on the Kishi/Igbeti Highway. They usually armed themselves with guns and cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, laid ambush at a desolate spots. Six locally made single barrel guns were recovered from them.

“Another three suspects, Mohammed, Kasim and Muideen were arrested at Ashanke and Orayan areas of Ibadan, by the patrol team of Idi-Aro Police Station, during Alapansanpa masquerade when they vandalised two Toyota cars

“A notorious Segun with his gang members who specialise in snatching vehicles had attacked one Ayodele along Ibadan/Lagos Expressway. They injured him on the leg, attacked other occupants of his Toyota Camry car and dispossessed him of the said car with some other valuable items.

“A Lexus jeep, the operational vehicle of the hoodlums was recovered and searched. Two live cartridges and three cell phones were found.