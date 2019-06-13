The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cult members, recovering arms and ammunition from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sina Olukolu, said Operation “Puff Adder” yield results in joint operations with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives:

“They raided all black spots to rid the state of crime and criminality. We have rejigged our security architecture through community and intelligence-led policing. We also revamped vehicular patrol operation. These strategies resulted in reduction in crime rate, leading to peace and security.

“Two suspected notorious armed robbers were arrested at Idi-Aro, Asanke, Ibadan, where they usually converged before and after their criminal activities. The suspects confessed to have masterminded series of nefarious activities within Ibadan metropolis. They were identified as Solomon and Idowu. One cut-to-size single barrel gun, hair dryer eight phone and DVD recorder were recovered.

“SARS operatives in Saki arrested one Salami for illegal sales of arms and ammunition to armed robbers and kidnappers. Seven hundred and fifty cartridges smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic were found on him. Four notorious suspected armed bandits who invaded Oke-Funfun Housing Estate, Arulogun Road, Ojoo, Ibadan, were also arrested.

“The hoodlums killed one Robert Abayomi, 70, during a robbery operation. The suspects, Busari, Suleiman, Sakiru and Sola confessed to the crime.

“SARS operatives also arrested 13 suspected cult members of the notorious Eiye Confraternity in Saki, Oke-Ogun. They had gathered to initiate 10 new members when they were arrested. They are students from Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, University of Ibadan and National Open University. One jack knife, one live cartridge, two black caps, charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS), arrested three suspected hoodlums armed with AK47 rifles, pump action rifles and other dangerous weapons. They laid ambush at a desolate spot along Igbo-Ora/Eruwa Road, intercepted vehicles including a trailer, attacked their passengers and dispossessed them of money and other valuable items.

“SARS operatives at Moniya Division arrested three suspects identified as Sodiq Hammed and Nduka. They also arrested a suspected supplier of ammunition to different armed robbery and kidnapping syndicates. Another suspect, Sunday was arrested and arms recovered from him. Other suspects arrested were Omulu, David, Abdullahi and Ajani.

“Personnel of the Operation Puff Adder are in strategic areas in Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa, Eruwa, Saki and Lagos/Ibadan Expressway to checkmate criminals. Community policing has really assisted us to have good relationship with traditional rulers, market women, students and youths.”