The Oyo State Police Command has clamped down on criminals arresting 45 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers and cultists. It also recovered arms and ammunition from their hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, said Governor Seyi Makinde donated 60 operational vehicles to the command, to deal with criminals and flush them out of the state: “With the operational vehicles, we have redeployed them to strategic areas like Challenge, Molete, Olomi, Saki, Iseyin and Ogbomoso.

“It is now easier for us to communicate to all the crannies of the state. There will be more aggressive police patrol, stop-and-search operation and intelligence gathering. We will take the fight to criminals’ hideouts both within and outside Ibadan. It is not intended to harass or intimidate members of the public, but to put criminals at to bay and forestall any security breach.

“The command has began massive deployment of police tactical teams like SARS and AKS, within the state before, during and after the Yuletide season. The command has strategically deployed its operatives in Ibarapa axis to curtail the menace of the devil hoodlums disturbing the peace of the area. Five of the hoodlums involved in kidnapping in the Ibarapa area couple of weeks back have been arrested.

“One Ibrahim reported a case of kidnapping at Divisional Police Headquarters, Eruwa. He said his brother, Abubakar, of Isale Apode, Eruwa, Ibarapa Local Government, was abducted at Agric Dan to an unknown place.

“Operatives of SARS, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Special Tactical Squad, Intelligence Squad along with the assistance of quasi security groups like local vigilance and hunters stormed the kidnappers’ hideouts, engaged them in shoot-out. One of the suspects, Kerspin, was shot dead with one Tajudeen, a leader of vigilance group from Igbo-Ora.

“Abubakar was rescued unhurt. Those arrested included, Tijani, Aliyu, Rasaki, Sunday and Rafiu. They confessed to be armed robbers and kidnappers. A single barrel gun, two SIM cards, Tecno cell phone, live cartridge and one expended cartridge were recovered from them.