Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Joint security agents, comprising personnel of the conventional security agencies and the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Monday evening engaged in a fierce battle with bandits in the forest of Old Oyo National Park.

The bandits were said to be hibernating in the forest and the security agencies, especially OPC and other vigilance groups, smoked them out.

The raiding of the bandits hideout was sequel to the alarm raised by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, some days ago that bandits and terrorists have been hibernating in the forest and Old Oyo National Park on Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State.

At the end of the operation, the police confirmed that three bandits have been arrested, adding that other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds, though the OPC said five bandits were arrested and they have been handed over to the police,

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement , said: “On September 20,at about 7pm, combined team of police and vigilante groups encountered dare devil bandits in the forest along Igbeti Kisi areas in the hideout of the bandits and three suspects were arrested, while some escaped with bullets wounds. Four AK-47 rifles were recovered with five magazines and 67 rounds of live ammunition, N78,000, four handsets and assorted charms.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects with wounds.The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has commenced investigating. One more AK49 rifle was recovered with 16 live ammunition by Joint Security agents and Vigilantes.”