From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police command, yesterday, paraded three suspects in connection with last Thursday’s mayhem that led to the death of two persons at the popular Iwo Road in Ibadan, the state capital.

One of the persons killed was Rahmon Azeez, daughter of the owner of Iwo Road Shopping Complex. She was allegedly killed by members of the Park Management System (PMS) appointed by the state government to manage public transportation and collect such revenue for the government.‌

The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, noted that following the fracas that left one dead, the police in the state swung into action, leading to the arrest.

She stated that investigations were still ongoing to pin down the mastermind of the violence.

Answering questions on the killings around Ibadan in the recent time, Onadeko stated that more visibility policing would be carried out.

She further assured residents of Oyo State of safety, while she also appealed to the good people of the state to always give police credible information that would help in the discharge of the duties of the police in the state.