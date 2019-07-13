Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded 55 suspects on various allegations of criminal activities, ranging from armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping and defilement, kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, paraded the suspects, at Eleyele Police headquarters. One of them, Tajudeen Olalere, 50, a security man, was alleged to have engaged in the defilement of schoolgirls, where he works. He had purportedly defiled six female students between the ages of 15 and 16. But the man said the allegation was untrue.

Two persons were also paraded for being in possession of human skull unlawfully. Also paraded were four persons arrested in connection with the invasion of a construction company at Moniya area of Ibadan to steal 20 pieces of new trailer tyres, two drums of engine oil, and 12 pieces of trailer batteries, all valued at N2.7million.

Others include two Fulani herdsmen that allegedly killed their clients, who wanted to buy some cows. According to Olukolu, “on May 22,2019, at about 1500hours, one Rabiu Tiamiyu, a cow butcher and his apprentice, Oluokun Olusola, were invited to a village near Iseyin town by some unknown Fulani cow dealers to sell some cows to them.”