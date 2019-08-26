The Oyo State Police Command paraded on Monday suspected armed robbers on at Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.
Also on display at a press briefing by Commissioner of Police Police Shina Olukolu were recovered stolen items, including 410 Pieces of new Sumecportable generators, and 560 gallons of 4 litre Conoil Engine Oil, motorcycles and a cache of firearms.
generators and 560 gallons of 4 litre Conoil Engine Oil, during press briefing held at Police Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan (26/08/2019, Photo credit: GBENGA OLUGBODI)
generators and 560 gallons of 4 litre Conoil Engine Oil, during press briefing held at Police Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan (26/08/2019, Photo credit: GBENGA OLUGBODI)
generators and 560 gallons of 4 litre Conoil Engine Oil, during press briefing held at Police Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan (26/08/2019, Photo credit: GBENGA OLUGBODI)
Oyo State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu parades suspected armed robbers with recovered motorcycles during press briefing held at Police Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan (26/08/2019, Photo credit: GBENGA OLUGBODI)
Shows Oyo State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu parade suspected armed robbers during press briefing held at Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan
(26/08/2019, Photo credit: GBENGA OLUGBODI)
Oyo State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu showing ammunition during press briefing held at Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan (26/08/2019, Photo credit: GBENGA OLUGBODI)
