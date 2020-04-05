The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has announced that the state has recorded another confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing to nine, the total of positive cases in the state.

A statement by the Acting Chairman of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof Temitope Alonge, and made available to the media yesterday, confirmed that the latest case is a close contact of the second confirmed case who subsequently developed symptoms.

The statement indicated that the patient has been moved to one of the isolation centres in the state, while activities at the Emergency Operations Centre, (EOC) have been ramped up and reviewed to meet the evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The index case in the state has already been discharged, the other seven cases remain stable,” Prof. Alonge said.

According to the statement, the diagnostic centre located within the University College Hospital has commenced full and timely testing of samples, while it is committed to a turnaround time of less than 24 hours to provide results for samples taken.

Meanwhile, the state government has received donations amounting to N125 million in cash and some other kind donations.