Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Seventeen cases of child abuse have been recorded in Oyo State within the past four months, ranging from March to June, 2020.

The Chairman, Rapid Response Team on Sexual, Gender-Based Violence and Child Abuse, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion in the state, Pastor Marcus Williams, made the disclosure on Thursday when he presented his report on practical and technical activities of the team to journalists.

According to him, victims of the abuse are aged between one and 17 years, adding that the presentation analysed cases reported during the period under review, the swift responses of the team, rescue operations, measures put in place to protect children against abuse, care, maximum support cum alternative shelter provided by the team to survivors. The survivors, he said, included three males and 14 females.

Williams explained that part of the mandate of the team was to prevent and protect from violence and other ill – treatment not to women and children alone but also to men on equal basis through an holistic practice response which is multi sectoral and child centered.

He said the move has increased the number of children that enjoyed democratic dividend; access to free health care and education and have their rights upheld in Oyo state.

Speaking on some of the hindrances encountered, he hinted that incomplete information of violence against survivors and most times, reports that were inaccurate, hindered swift responses in most cases.

He added that unavailability of sufficient responders, cultural values and family pressure of the survivors limited the extent of prosecuting the offenders.

Earlier in her remarks, the State Commissioner for Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Sanni who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Christiana Abioye, appreciated the efforts of the team for their swift responses stressing that most of the cases reported happened during Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

She said that security agencies and non-governmental organisations have been collaborating with the Ministry to see that cases of rape and gender based violence were dealt with accordingly.