Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State on Wednesday recorded first death among the people that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The confirmation was made by the state governor and Chairman of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, Seyi Makinde, in a statement he posted on his Twitter handle at about 11:30 p.m on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The deceased, whose identity was not given, is said to have died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Wednesday before his COVID-19 test result came in. But the result confirmed that the man tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Makinde, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive. The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today (Wednesday). Contact tracing has already commenced.

“As reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos. So, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State.”

As gathered, Oyo State had 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Wednesday evening, out of which one person died, one person was transferred to Lagos, five active cases and 10 persons discharged after testing negative twice following their first tests that came out positive for COVID-19.

Makinde, however, appreciated the APIN Health Initiatives that donated medical supplies, as well as Aviel Apparel that “offered their factory as the venue for the production of one million face masks, and all others who donated in cash and kind towards the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The task force urged different categories of people that might suspect themselves and others of having contracted the virus to call the Emergency Operations Centre for COVID-19 on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, for the ongoing drive through/walkthrough testing at Adamasingba Stadium.

He listed the categories of the people to include those that believed they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in the state, people that returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts, people with respiratory symptoms, and healthcare workers that have been in contact with the high-risk groups.

The governor urged people to keep following the directives of the task force which include handwashing with soap and under running water, use of an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly, adding that they should at the same time “continue to maintain social distancing. Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of 10 persons,” he stated.