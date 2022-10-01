From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Emmanuel Rehabilitation Centre for mentally ill people, a nongovernmental organization has received not fewer than 33 mentally retarded persons from evacuated destitute from streets of Ibadan in Oyo State.

Recalled that Oyo State Government on Wednesday evacuated destitute and beggars swarming around major areas, such as Challenge – Orita- Ring Road- Molete – Odo Oba- Idi Arere- Bere – Oje Gate, Jembewon – Sabo- Mokola- Bodija-Eleyele- UI –Ojoo, Idi Ape- Iwo Rd -Acedemy-Monatan-;Bashorun- Akobo Oju Rin, Alesinloye- Odo ona-Apata in the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola made this known in Ibadan, during the evacuation exercise.

However, while speaking with our reporter, the owner of the rehabilitation centre, Dr. Samuel Lawal said the NGO and destitute home was founded 40 years ago and it has been known for finding root causes of mental retardation in people and preferring permanent solutions.

According to him, the centre partner Oyo State Government through Ministry of Women’s affairs and social inclusion to evacuate mentally retarded persons from streets and treat them.

Dr. Lawal who is a trained and specialized psychiatrist and cleric revealed that mental illness can be traced to spiritual or medical cause. He added that his experience had made him receiving patients referred from Yaba and other popular hospital.

He said: “Although the organization operates in Oyo State but beneficiaries cut across the South West region and at times beyond.

“Our activities actually commenced in the year 1983, but the organization was officially registered in 2009 with the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria and also registered with Ministry of Women Affairs.

“Emmanuel Rehabilitation Centre was established to treat and manage the mentally I’ll patients. We evacuate, tracing, handling over of the treated patients to their families”, Dr. Lawal stated.