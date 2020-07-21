Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Executive Council under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, approved the academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made this known in a press release that he made available to journalists in Ibadan.

He stated that the third term for the 2019/2020 academic session has been cancelled and promotion of students, for all affected classes, would be determined by first and second terms continuous assessments

Olaleye explained that pupils in Primary Six, JSS III and SS III, would proceed on holidays from 30th of July and resume for their examinations as follows; Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would hold from 10th to 18th August 2020, Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science has been slated for August 19, 22020, while placement/screening test to JSS1 would take place on August 20, 2020, and Placement Test into Technical Colleges would hold on August 28. The SSSS III would resume for their examinations as soon as West African Examination Council (WAEC) announces the date.

The 2020/21 academic session, according to the calendar approved by the State Council, will have its first term run from September 21 to December 18. The second term will also run from January 11 to April 9, 2021. Also, the third term would be from May 3 to July 30, 2021.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has, however, enjoined all stakeholders and members of the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.