Oyo State Government, at the weekend, reunited a mentally-challenged woman, recently evacuated at Mokola with her family.

The government promised not to relent in its efforts to create conducive atmosphere for all the people to develop their potentials and work towards achieving better life for it citizens irrespective of their social background.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Faosat Sanni, said this while reuniting the mentally-challenged woman with her family at the state secretariat after being sanctified as mentally fit and balance.

Sanni, who expressed her joy at the quick recovery of the victim, said it was good to identify with people that have challenges which she said the administration has prioritised in its social welfare policy.

“About two weeks ago, precisely, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, the ministry, together with relevant agencies, non-governmental organisation and security agencies, embarked on its routine evacuation exercise and we evacuated and apprehended beggars, destitute and mentally deranged persons off the street at Mokola Under Bridge among whom were nine mentally deranged persons who were handed over to one of our supportive non-governmental partners, Emmanuel Rehabilitation Centre for Mentally-ill people, Oja Igbo, for immediate and adequate treatment.

“Today, I am delighted that the state government has reunited Mrs Sadia Adeyemo, 53, who was a petty trader before her illness with her aged father, Afolabi Adeyemo and her first child, Afeez Nurudeen,” she said.

Mrs Adeyemo, a mother of seven has been battling with the challenge in the past eight years until help came her way through the state government.

Sanni further said others in her condition were still undergoing treatment, assuring that as soon as they were stabilised, they would be reunited with their families as efforts to trace their families through the information gotten by government were ongoing.

She encouraged people that have close relations who were passing through similar challenges to come out of their shell and report appropriately.

Receiving his daughter, Pa Adeyemo thanked Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration for contributing his quota to humanity and for not neglecting the less privileged who roamed the streets due to one misfortune or the other, adding that history would not forget the good deeds of the governor.

Also, Nurudeen lauded the raiding exercise and solicit continuity to help those who were still wandering the road sides to get medical attention.

Earlier, the NGO founder, Adeniyi Lawal, while handling over Mrs Adeyemo to the state, thanked the government for its efforts and said reunion was the best way to handle psychiatric patients.

He said psychiatric or mental problem is not a disease and not contagious, but with drug management, counselling, adequate feeding and prayers, it could be treated and well managed once the problem was identified.