Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Suspected ritual killers on Wednesday killed a 42-year-old woman, Mrs. Olusayo Fagbemi, at Ajibade Street, Sasa, Ibadan, in Akinyele Local Government Area, the same local government in Oyo State, where four persons had been dispatched to their early graves by ritual killers within the past three weeks.

As gathered, Olusayo was attacked when she was washing plates in front of her residence on Wednesday morning and she was said to have been hit with, either a shovel or a cutlass, on her head.

As she was hit with the weapon, she shouted, which made her husband to rush out from their room and on getting outside, he met his wife in a pool of her own blood. The attackers reportedly took to their heels immediately they sighted her husband and other residents of the house, coming out.

Olusayo was said to have been rushed to one hospital for medical attention to save her life. But she was confirmed ‘brought in dead’ (BID) in the hospital.

A resident of Sasa, who preferred anonymity, said the community suspected ritualists to be behind the incessant killings in the local government area, and that “I did not want my name to be mentioned because those evil people may be residing in the same community with us, and I don’t want them to zero down on my family. I think communities should set up vigilance groups to addressing this ugly trend. Also, the security agencies and the state government should halt the incessant killings in this local government area.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said the police are on the trail of the assailants, adding that the incident occurred at about 5:40am on June 24, 2020, saying the deceased “was attacked right at the frontage of her house when washing plates and she sustained injury on her head.

“At her shout, the husband rushed out and met her in the pool of her blood, while the assailant(s) ran away. She was rushed to an hospital where she was confirmed dead. Efforts intensified while the Police is on the trail of the assailants.”

The incident occurred barely two days after a five-year-old boy, Mujib Tirimisiyu, was killed by ritual killers, who reportedly hit the boy’s head with a shovel at Olorunsogo Phase II, Tose, Moniya, Ibadan, when he was defecating behind their house after a downpour of rain. The loud shout by Mujib attracted the attention of his mother to rush to where he was defecating, and on getting there, she saw some boys dragging his lifeless body into the bush. The attackers, reportedly dropped the corpse and fled.

On Saturday June 13, 2020, a National Diploma student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, Grace Oshiagwu, 21, was raped and killed inside a church at Idi Ori, Sasa, Ojoo area of Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government Area.

On June 1, 2020, Miss Baraka Bello, a female student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, was reportedly raped and killed in the same manner at Oloro area of Kara in Akinyele community.

On June 5, 2020, suspected ritualists smashed the head of a 29-year-old woman, Mrs. Azeezat Somuyiwa, carrying seven months pregnancy, with a big stone at Ijefun community, near Ojoo, Ibadan in the same Akinyele Local Government Area.