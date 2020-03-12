About 10 cases have been investigated and screened for coronavirus in Oyo State since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

The state Epidemiologist, Akinfemi Akinyode, made the disclosure on the sidelines of a special Continuing Medical Education, yesterday, in Ibadan by the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The programme was entitled: “Coronavirus Outbreak in Nigeria: Emergency Preparedness and Response.”

He said all the cases investigated and screened within the state were negative.

Akinyode said the state was alerted to those cases based on surveillance, anonymous tips and directives from the National Centre for Disease Control, Ogun and Lagos states.

“We have had several alerts that have been investigated for coronavirus since the index case was recorded in the country.

“However, none of these met the case definition for suspected case,” he said.

The epidemiologist said some of the alerts received on the cases were as a result of the coordination with other states like Lagos and Ogun.

“They called us to alert us of people coming in from countries with confirmed and ongoing community transmission of COVID-19 or close contact with a confirmed case.

“We investigated and followed up on these cases until we were sure they were not infected with the virus,” he said.

Akinyode said mobilisation and vigilance of health teams had remained at the highest level within the state. He said the state had 81 disease surveillance and notification officers and assistants across the 33 local government areas.

“The state has also trained 334 surveillance focal persons and 1,755 community informants.

“Responsible information sharing is key to combating the spread of coronavirus, and we have excellent relationship and coordination with other states,” he said.