From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Contents, and 2023 governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has lost his wife, Chief Angela Nwaka Folarin, a legal practitioner, to death.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the former senate leader, currently representing Oyo Central in the National Assembly, YSO Olaniyi, confirmed the death and added that she breathed her last in the United Kingdom in the afternoon of today Friday January 28, 2022, though she was not sick. Folarin was the 2015 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

A statement issued by Olaniyi, read in part: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in UK.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door. May Almighty God Comfort us and grant Late Angela an eternal rest.”