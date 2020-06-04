Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Senator Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, and the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Oyo State chapter, have condemned the alleged rape and killing of an 18-year-old student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Miss Barakat Bello.

This came at a time Nigerians were still battling with the gruesome rape and killing of Uwavera Omozuwa , a 22-year-old Microbiology student of University of Benin inside a church in Edo state by unknown assailants. Barakat was said to have been raped and killed at her father’s residence in Akinyele area of Ibadan in the evening of Monday June 1, 2020. She was found raped and stabbed to death at the back of their house she shared with her family.

Folarin, who said he was shocked over the incident, enjoined security agencies in the state to speedily investigate the crime with a view to bringing the culprits to book in order to serve as deterrent to others in society.

The association also called for thorough investigation and arrest of perpetrators of all recent and backlog cases of rape and other violent acts against girls and women in Oyo State and Nigeria.

Folarin, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Shakirulah Olaniyi, “I was shocked to receive the news of Miss Bello Barakat being gang-raped and subsequently murdered by the agents of darkness. I am deeply concerned about the increasing cases of rape and brutality against the girl child in Nigeria. Barakat’s gruesome killing is one death too many, therefore the nonsensical act of raping must stop in Nigeria.

“The rape and murder of Barakat is nothing short of horrific. I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. As the Senator representing Akinyele and the other ten local government areas of Oyo Central, I will seek justice for late Barakat Bello. By God’s Grace, I will ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are swiftly brought to justice.”

In the same vein, the Amirah of FOMWAN in the state , Dr. Bushrah Oloso, in a statement signed by the Media Officer of the association, Alhaji Oyetunji Oyekunle, said the rising cases of rape and murder of women in Nigeria were worrisome, alarming and disturbing.

She noted that the rape and murder of Barakat, a member of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Akinyele Area Council few days ago was one too many, appealing to all well-meaning individuals and concerned authorities to rise in defence of girl child and women who are daily being oppressed, raped, attacked and murdered by demonic and sex-maniac men and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice to serve as deterrent to others.

Oloso called on human rights groups, professional bodies and faith-based organisations, including Islamic bodies like Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation(NACOMYO), MSSN, and Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) among others to “increase their awareness on the negative effects of violence against women as condemned strongly in the Holy Quran and other scriptures.

“Barakat Bello, Uwavera Omozuwa, Tina and others must not die in vain. We must all speak in one voice to condemn all forms of evils against women. It could be anyone we know. The attackers may be lurking somewhere in our neighborhood. We demand that the security operatives do whatever it takes to apprehend the rapists and murderers in our midst.”