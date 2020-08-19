Oyo State Government, yesterday, announced a shift in the date for common entrance examination into its Schools of Science from August 19 to September 1, 2020.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said in a statement that the shift was due to a clash of the examination date with the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said the students were expected to write Economics and Agricultural Science in the WASSCE timetable at the initial date slated for the common entrance examination.

Olaleye said the date for the screening test for placement of pupils in terminal classes in public and private primary schools into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1) in Oyo State had also been shifted.

He said the new date would be from August 20 to 22 due to another clash of date of the exercise with another WASSCE subject and advised guardians to note the changes