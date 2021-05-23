The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has suspended the conduct of the ongoing council poll in Ido Local Government Area based on omission of the logo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on the ballot papers.

The OYSIEC chairman, Aare Isiaka Olagunju, made the announcement when he briefed journalists at the headquarters of the commis- sion in Agodi, Ibadan, yes- terday afternoon.

He, however, announced very late yesterday that the suspended poll would hold today.

According to him, the ZLP presented a candidate for the chairmanship poll only in Ido local govern- ment, and did not contest in the other 32 local government areas.