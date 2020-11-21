Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A soldier identified as Lieutenant Josiah Peter was among three persons that lost their lives during a clash between some smugglers and Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

A resident of Igboora stated that shooting staccato of gunfire rented the atmosphere of the town during the gun duel. He added that his neighbour and a customs officer, as well as the soldier, were hit by a bullet during the clash, adding that many others also sustained varying degrees of injury.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the death of the soldier. But he was silent on the other two persons that lost their lives to the clash. The police, according to him, has launched an investigation into the incident.

His words: ‘Information further received revealed that smugglers attacked Federal Operation Unit, FOU, Customs at Igboora. In a swift response to assist the FOU team, the Border Drill Patrol also came under attack and one Lieutenant of Nigerian Army Josiah Peter was shot and later died. The investigation has commenced, please,’ he said.

But the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Oyo/Osun Command, Kayode Wey, refused to confirm the incident. He said he was aware of the incident, but ‘I have heard about the story from somebody as well. I also heard from somebody. So, I can’t give confirmation about anything. You heard it the way I heard it. Even, a journalist has called me about this incident. And they said the same thing. I also don’t know, I don’t have any information. I cannot say anything concerning that matter, because, I don’t have any official statement on that.’

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command on Saturday says it has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing, roasting and eating the flesh of two policemen at Abayomi, Iwo Road, Ibadan, during the #EndSARS protests.

The spokesperson of the command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the arrest. He, however, stated that the suspects have been transferred to the Force Intelligence Bureau at the Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

But it was gathered that one of the suspects is a 34-year-old woman, who was accused of eating some roasted body parts of one of the two policemen. But the woman reportedly denied the allegation. She, however, confessed that she was at the scene on the fateful day, the second suspect gave her some body parts for safekeeping, which she purportedly obliged.

The second suspect, who is a 43-year-old man, also said he was at the scene of the incident. He alleged that the first suspect voluntarily took the body parts and asked him for a towel or handkerchief to wrap them for concealment.