Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, of All Progressives Congress (APC) will know his fate today whether he actually lost the February 19 poll conducted in Oyo South senatorial district, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The indication emerged as Justice Anthony Akpovi-led National and Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgement on the petition filed by APC on behalf of Ajimobi against Kola Balogun of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was returned as winner of the poll by INEC.

Secretary of the tribunal, Kala Ibrahim, confirmed that the judgement would be delivered today. He also said the panel would also rule on the petition filed by former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola-Akande, of PDP against Abdulfatai Buhari, who was declared winner of election conducted in Oyo North senatorial district.

Justice Akpovi will lead other two members of the panel, Justices Sambo Daka and Chinyere Ani, to deliver the judgements on the two petitioners.

Both parties are optimistic that they would win when the judgement is delivered, adding that they have confidence in the tribunal.