From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Barely six weeks to the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial

District, Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has urged Nigerians to be

more active in politics and show greater interest in selection of

leaders.

He gave the charge during the flag-off of his campaign activities at First Baptist Church, Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State on Sunday.

Tegbe, a leading governorship aspirant in 2019, stated that the best way to get Nigeria back on track from the socio-economic and political challenges besetting its progress, is for Nigerians to get involved in politics, both at the state and national levels.

He promised to use his position as senator to facilitate projects that

would have direct bearing on the lives of the people to his senatorial district, if elected during the forthcoming general elections.

Tegbe, whose campaign flag-off followed the inauguration of the PDP campaign at state level by Governor Seyi Makinde, was accompanied by members of his campaign team and some religious leaders.

The PDP senatorial candidate, who expressed happiness with the opportunity given to him to begin his campaign activities from God’s presence, also thanked members of the congregation for the warm reception given to him.

His words: “I just saw this church while returning from the inauguration of state

PDP campaign by Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday (Saturday) and I decided that I must worship here today(Sunday).

Tegbe, however, solicited the support of the church and the Christian community in the state for all PDP candidates, including the governor, in the forthcoming general elections. He made a handsome donation toward the development of the church.

The Presiding Pastor of the church, Rev. O.B. Oloyede, in hid message, thanked Tegbe for identifying with the church and the body of Christ in general, praying fervently for Tegbe’s success in the February 25 National Assembly poll. The cleric was optimistic that Tegbe has everything it takes to give quality representation to the people of Oyo South, if elected into the Senate.