The Oyo State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Debo Ogundoyinbo has eulogised Olufunke Atolagbe-Oyinloye , a Senior Marketing Officer/Strategist in Babcock University (BU), Ilishan, Ogun State for authoring a book that explores multilevel stream of income.

The speaker, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Development, Mr Salami Hassan extolled the young author during the launch/presentation of her first book titled “Hustler’s Guide’’ in Ilishan. Ogundoyinbo said the author captured the importance of doing business in a digital age.

The lawmaker disclosed that going to school is not only to learn but to also do skillful and good things to impact positively on people in society, state, country, and the world.

He expressed delight in the book and stressed that what the author has done will encourage others to exhibit a good spirit of hard work to better the state with their intellectual gifted talents,especially entrepreneurs and start-up businesses.

In her remarks, the author Atolagbe-Oyinloye said the book was written based on the many years of experience in network marketing and success as a business consultant and marketing strategist garnered from Idumota Market where she promoted enterprise and small businesses.

Hustler, as she is fondly called, stated that her intention is to carve an niche for herself in the industry and develop an uncommon reputation for taking up a networking opportunity from scratch and rising through the ranks to become a top-notch.

Oyinloye shared her success story, she also highlighted the price of sacrifice as an unavoidable crucible that the success seeker must go through, “

“My inspiration started with an Instagram blogger who created a page Ursula blog where she advertised businesses and young entrepreneurs kept asking several questions which some of it, till date still crop up. You see a question on the message box regarding capital and where they can actually source things at cheaper a rate to sell from Idumota.

The author appreciated her mother, adding “She was there for me all through. She and my husband gave me hope and a shoulder to lean on. He noticed my hidden talents and did everything possible to bring out the best in me.”.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of BU and book reviewer, Prof Sunday Owolabi said the concept behind the author’s work is to step up its digital business with the launch of the e-commerce book.

Prof Owolabi added that the book is a new platform that exposed the latest details on online marketing space. The Hustlers Guide offers sellers and consumers a platform where they can meet to transact business.

“Her goal is to run a robust e-commerce business platform that would serve as a one-stop digital hub for everything human needs. Most times, you find people who have something to sell very urgently but don’t know how to go about it or where to locate the would-be buyer. The plan is to bring sellers and buyers together; basically helping people meet at the point of their need.