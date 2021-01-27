Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Taiwo Adisa, yesterday, warned opposition elements to stop playing politics with the insecurity situation in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun parts of the state.

The governor’s aide maintained that most of the comments attributed to opposition elements on the security situation in the state missed the point due to pettiness, contempt and clear attempt to play to the gallery.

“Their attempt at showmanship and unpatriotic conduct portray them as babes and sucklings intervening on sensitive matters,” Adisa said.

According to him, if opposition elements were true lovers of the state, they should have used the occasion to demonstrate patriotism by empathising with the people and coming up with ideas on how to address the situation.

He said merely playing to the gallery only showcases them as ordinary politicians who do not think about the state but solely about the next election.

The statement by Adisa indicated that contrary to the picture being painted by the opposition, especially the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which suggested that the government did nothing on the Ibarapa security challenge, the Makinde administration took a number of steps.