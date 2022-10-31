The chairman of Oyo State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Niyi Alebiosu has pledged the support of the body to a grassroots football competition initiated and sponsored by a sports enthusiast Alhaji Olaide Alahusa.

The grassroots tourney tagged Alahusa U13 Soccer Tournament that kicked off in Ibadan at the weekend.

Alebiosu, while speaking during the draws held to commence the tourney said part of duties of the sports journalists is to support any initiatives geared towards encouraging sports at the grassroots, especially from private individuals that are using their hard earned resources to sponsor sports at grassroots.

“I want to pledge the support of the sporting press in Oyo State to this tournament initiated by Alhaji Olaide Alahusa who has also been a good partner to Oyo SWAN. Part of our responsibilities as watchdog of the society and sports journalists are to support grassroots initiatives of private individuals that are geared towards supporting sports,” Alebiosu noted.

The sponsor, Alhaji Olaide Alahusa who owns the Olaide Alahusa Travels and Tour said the idea behind the grassroots tournament is in-line with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy of his firm which supports encouraging sports at the grassroots.

“Apart from our CSR policy that supports this tournament, I’m a football fan. I love Shooting Stars and I also support the team personally in my own little way by giving incentives to the players to motivate them. We Identified under-13 category as an important cadre in grassroots football development,” Alahusa.