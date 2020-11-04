(Akeem Abas, NAN)

Mr Niyi Alebiosu, the Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Oyo State Chapter, has been appointed into the Media and Publicity Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Alebiosu, an Editor with the Nigerian Tribune, was among the names released by NFF on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the NFF Media and Publicity Committee is headed by the Chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League, Mrs Aisha Falode.

Also in the committee are a long-time Chairman of Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu, the Committee’s Vice Chairman, Alhaji Shuaibu Mungadi, Al Nasiru Zahradeen, Gowon Akpadunor, sports journalists Tony Ubani, Kunle Solaja, Promise Efoghe, Toyin Ibitoye and Dapo Sotunminu.

Alebiosu, who was in May 2016 elected SWAN Chairman in the state, was re-elected for another term in October.

The veteran sports journalist had travelled round the globe covering several national and international sports competitions, including the National Sports Festivals, All-Africa Games, Olympics and World Cup Tournaments.

He had in the past served in the Media Sub Committee of the 2009 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Alebiosu has also served as Media Officer for the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) and Media Consultant to Nigeria School Sports Federation.

Read also: FC Porto hand Marseille 12th straight UEFA Champions League defeat