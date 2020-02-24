Oyo State Government has announced plans to reintroduce open-day system in public primary schools in the state.

The state Universal Basic Education Board Chairman, Nureni Adeniran, said this during a state-wide interactive session with head teachers.

Adeniran said open-day, when introduced will give parents opportunity to visit their children in schools, where they would get first-hand insights into their children’s performance and speak to their teachers on how to further improve those children. He said the government will also employ more strategies as part of measures to complement its absolute commitment to improve the basic education sector.

He said the reintroduced system would be an improved adaptation of the moribund open-day, noting that the system would make parents more responsible towards their children in public schools.

“We will reintroduce open-day system to our public schools, because we realised this would complement Governor Seyi Makinde’s free education policy. Parents need to be responsible for their children’s progress in schools,” he said.

Adeniran said being a teacher requires patience and great discipline and urged teachers to ensure their pupils compete favourably with their contemporaries in reading and writing skills. He said the government is open to suggestions and ideas that would further build capacity of the teaching workforce in Oyo State.

The chairman said the state government is presently seeking more ways of improving the lot of teachers, especially those in the rural areas.