At least, 87 local contractors, yesterday participated in a bid opening exercise for the 2018 FGN-Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)/Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) intervention projects at the premises of OYOSUBEB.

The exercise, according to OYOSUBEB Executive Chairman, Nureni Adeniran, was done in compliance with provision of Oyo State Public Procurement Act 2010.

“We allowed due process in this bid opening, which states that people should be allowed to tender for any goods and/or services, and the tender should be open in the presence of the tenderers,” he said.

While he reiterated Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration’s commitment to transparency, openness and integrity at all times, the chairman also revealed that the projects are being jointly financed by Oyo State Government through the SUBEB and the Federal Government, through UBEC.

Adeniran revealed that 198 contracts are being rolled out, adding that the process involved transparency and due process.

He said the projects include construction of five model schools, six ECD pilot centres, 32 blocks of three-classroom buildings and 15 blocks of four-classrooms.

Also, the contractors are bidding for renovation of 59 blocks of classrooms, sinking and erection of 40 units of borehole tanks and tank stands.

Others are, procurement of 36 classroom furniture, sports equipment, 16 motorcycles and one Hilux van.

Adeniran also disclosed that the board is in the process of accessing 2019 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention funds, saying the state government has approved the release of its counterpart fund.

He urged most eligible tenderer to deliver a thorough job and ensure speedy completion of the 2018 intervention projects.

“Bidders are strongly advised to ensure speedy project execution, as this administration has zero tolerance for time wastage, as far as project execution is concerned,” he said.

The bid opening exercise was witnessed by representatives of Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Bureau of Public Procurement, Federal Ministry of Education.