Oyo State Government has announced its readiness to sell about 38 semi-detached units of bungalows situated at Carlton Gate Estate, Akobo, Ibadan to the public at affordable rate.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, while on an inspection tour to various Housing Estates in Ibadan, noted that a lot of people in the state were in need of affordable houses which he said was handy in Carlton Gate Estate.

“In keeping faith with the electoral promises made by Governor Seyi Makinde during campaigns on affordable housing, we are putting up 38 semi-detached units of bungalows at the Carlton Gate Estate, Akobo in Ibadan for sale at cheap price to the people.

“The target is to make our people house owners without much problems and this is just the beginning. This administration will provide more affordable housing to the people and make acquisition of houses and landed property easier and affordable for our people.”

Abdu-Raheem expressed displeasure over many undeveloped plots of land in the areas visited as he observed that many choice land were only fenced without the owners developing them. He said most houses built did not follow the layout scheme provided by the government.

“I am not happy with the state of things after accessing everything. Land that could be bought by people who are ready to build are wasting away without being utilised.

“We will do our best to remove every illegal structures on our land. It was noticed that around March, at a particular period, a lot of allocations were carried out. I must say the allocations are sub-listed for revocation and withdrawal.

“Whichever way, we can go about it, for those that have not paid, government will withdraw the allocation paper. I assure everybody that we are here to do the job with fairness and we will be accountable in whatever we do,” he said.

Abdu-Raheem called on people, whose building plans have not been approved, those that have letters of land allocated to them but do not have Certificate of Occupancy (CofO), and those that have obtained building plans but their applications were not completed, to visit the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to complete their application within seven days from Monday or have their lands revoked.